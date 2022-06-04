Left Menu

Number of beneficiaries increased for Jharkhand govt's overseas scholarship

The Jharkhand government has increased the number of beneficiaries of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme to 25, officials said on Saturday.Earlier, the scholarship enabled 10 pupils to pursue higher studies in top universities in the United Kingdom.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:52 IST
Number of beneficiaries increased for Jharkhand govt's overseas scholarship
Image Credit: Picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has increased the number of beneficiaries of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme to 25, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier, the scholarship enabled 10 pupils to pursue higher studies in top universities in the United Kingdom. Now, up to 25 students from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be eligible to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom, a press release said.

The scheme was launched by the Hemant Soren government last year to provide an opportunity for talented students from the state to pursue postgraduate studies at leading universities in the United Kingdom.

The expanded version now allows for the provision of fully-funded scholarships to up to 25 students every year, to pursue a one-year Master's or two-year M Phil programme across 31 disciplines, the release said.

The state government has also increased the allocated budget of the scholarship to Rs 16 crore per year which could be increased, if necessary, it said.

Last year, seven students were selected for the scholarship. They are currently pursuing their higher studies at Loughborough University, the University of Warwick, and the University of Sussex. Earlier, the scholarship was given to students for higher studies in 22 disciplines. Nine additional disciplines have been added to the expanded version, the release said.

Meanwhile, the UK Government's FCDO (Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office) will be partnering with the state government to launch a jointly funded Chevening-Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship for up to five students of Jharkhand belonging to ST, SC, OBC, and Minorities, according to the official statement.

The partnership will help students to pursue a one-year year Master's programme in the United Kingdom in the next three academic years, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022