Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court cancels LDC exam amid doubts of rigging

Fresh dates for the examination will be issued later, and the candidates will be required to apply all over again.The exams were held to fill 1,760 posts across several levels of judicial assistant posts and clerical posts.A man at Dausa centre had been apprehended appearing as proxy candidate during the exam that was held on March 13 this year.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 04-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 22:30 IST
Rajasthan High Court cancels LDC exam amid doubts of rigging
  • Country:
  • India

Sensing a widespread rigging in Rajasthan High Court lower division clerk recruitment examinations, the court has cancelled the entire recruitment process. The order was conveyed on Friday by the Registrar of the Rajasthan High Court. Fresh dates for the examination will be issued later, and the candidates will be required to apply all over again.

The exams were held to fill 1,760 posts across several levels of judicial assistant posts and clerical posts.

A man at Dausa centre had been apprehended appearing as proxy candidate during the exam that was held on March 13 this year. He was caught and booked at Kotwali Police Station in Dausa. Reportedly, in the results that were announced on May 18, there were glaring discrepancies between candidates’ marks, with cut offs for SC, OBC, and EWS candidates settling at much higher score than the general candidates'. Last year also, REET-2021 and Police Constable recruitment examinations were cancelled following complaints of paper leak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022