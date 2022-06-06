Woxsen University Tops the Chart in the latest Positive Impact Rating at the Global level

HYDERABAD, India, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The School of Business, Woxsen University achieves Level 5, the highest level in the 2022 Edition ofPositive Impact Rating at the Global Level. Positive Impact Rating (PIR) is a Swiss Association which governs the rating and is globally reckoned for its assessment of B-Schools towards their Social and Environmental Impact.

Woxsen University was recognized for its social impact and sustainability achievements when the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) results were unveiled on 3rd June 2022, at the UN PRME Global Forum. Woxsen stood out amongst all the leading business schools selected across 5 continents and 21 countries, and went on to achieve Level 5 - Pioneering School globally, in line with PIR requirements.

The PIR 2022 Report goes on to include important lessons & examples from the Pioneering Schools, in which it highlights Woxsen's efforts towards driving ERS (Ethics, Responsibility & Sustainability) with each of its programs for high societal impact and student activities contributing to social causes. Additionally, Woxsen has become a case study based on its practices, as it may be referred in the report.

https://www.positiveimpactrating.org/_files/ugd/d46c06_c056ed0ef8ee447f91189a75aff5077e.pdf The PIR is a rating conducted by students, for students. Students worldwide assessed their business schools on how they perceive their positive impact in the world. The positive impact of business schools goes beyond their contribution to business and the economy; it addresses the need for their positive impact for society.

''It is indeed a proud moment for Woxsen University to have attained the global recognition of Level 5 – Pioneering School in the Positive Impact Rating 2022. This manifests our commitment towards positive societal impact by embracing sustainability measures and nurturing thoughtful change.'' adds Dr. Raul. V. Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 80+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

