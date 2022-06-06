President Kovind to visit Karnataka on June 13-14
President Ramnath Kovind will be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka from June 13, State Information Department said on Monday.
The President will reach Bengaluru on the morning of June 13 and participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of 'Rashtriya Military School.' He will make a night-halt at Raj Bhavan, an official release said.
On the following day, he will attend the dedication ceremony of an ISKON Temple at Vaikunta Hill at Doddakallasandra here, and leave for Delhi that afternoon, it added.
