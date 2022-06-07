WB mulling proposal to form commission to regulate fees in pvt schools

Amidst speculations that the West Bengal government is setting up a regulatory panel to keep a tab on the fee structure of private schools, the state government is mulling a proposal to form a commission for the purpose, State Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Monday.

The outlines of the proposal are, however, yet to take shape, he said in reply to a question.

There have been allegations by a forum of guardians that many private schools had charged steep fees even during the pandemic on heads like electricity, transport and development even though the campuses were closed for two years and only online classes were held.

The United Guardians Association had written to the government flagging the issue and asked for immediate intervention.

''We are discussing the issue with all seriousness. But the outlines are yet to take shape,'' Basu told reporters.

State secretary of the Association Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “We have been urging the government to take decisive steps to regulate the activities of certain private schools. We are hopeful the education department will now do something about the issue.'' Asked to comment, the principal of Rammohan Mission School Sujoy Biswas said ''We are okay with any move which will benefit students and ensure the educational standard. But we hope the government will hear from both sides.'' The Secretary of La Martiniere Supriyo Dhar said, “There has not been any complaint on fees by parents of out students. We always look into the problems of students and their guardians and take steps accordingly.'' PTI SUS KK KK KK

