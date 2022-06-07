Left Menu

Malawian woman held for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 9.11 crore at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Malawian woman has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth Rs 9.11 crore at the international airport here, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Malawi's capital Lilongwe via Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on May 27, the statement issued by the customs department said.

On thorough checking, nothing suspicious was found but on medical examination of the passenger, certain material was found to be secreted inside the body, it said.

A medical procedure yielded in recovery of 51 capsules, containing 607 grams cocaine, having international market value of Rs 9.11 crore approximately, it said.

The passenger has been arrested and the cocaine was seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

'Heart-rending' tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

