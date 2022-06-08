Left Menu

DU: 115 Unfair Means cases reported in ongoing examination till Jun 7

The unfair means UFM refers to cheating where a student is caught copying from or referring to any material other than the question paper or answer book, Dean of Examination DS Rawat, said.

DU: 115 Unfair Means cases reported in ongoing examination till Jun 7
As many as 115 cases of using unfair means during the ongoing examination at Delhi University (DU) were reported till June 7, a varsity official said. Offline examinations for the second and third-year undergraduate students at the university began in May after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The official said that the number of such cases is ''far less'' this year as compared to the physical mode examination in 2019.

The unfair means (UFM) refers to cheating where a student is caught copying from or referring to any material other than the question paper or answer book, Dean of Examination DS Rawat, said. ''So far (till Tuesday) we have registered 115 Unfair Means cases. These cases are not that many. They are far less as compared to physical mode examination in 2019,'' said Rawat, adding that a UFM committee will decide the fate of these students after the exams are over. The exam session is scheduled to end on June 18.

''Following the exams, letters will be sent to the students involved in these cases, seeking clarification. They will be given a chance to explain themselves. The committee will also begin a personal hearing,'' he said.

The committee will then decide on the punishment based on the rules and gravity of the offense.

''In extreme cases, if the crime by the student is grave, the student will be asked to give the exams for all subjects of the semester again,'' Rawat added.

