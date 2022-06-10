Goa: Union Ministers Baghel, Naik visit AYUSH hospital, Mopa airport sites

Union Ministers Shripad Naik and S P Singh Baghel visited the sites of AYUSH hospital and Mopa airport at Pernem in Goa on Friday. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Baghel expressed happiness and congratulated the people of Goa for the state-of-art AYUSH hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Naik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility of the newly-formed AYUSH ministry at the time and said the hospital will be beneficial for the overall development of the coastal state.

The first phase of the hospital will be inaugurated in the next three to four months, the Union minister of state for tourism and ports, shipping and waterways said.

The hospital is an extension of Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda. The 250-bedded hospital will also cater to 500 students every year by offering undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees.

The institute includes a medical college for ayurveda, naturopathy and yoga with a hostel for doctors and students, an official said.

The ministers also visited the Mopa airport site and were given a detailed presentation on the ongoing work by the GMR group. The airport will start operations from September 1, it was stated.

