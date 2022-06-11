THSC welcomes YUVA 2.0 initiative to bridge demand in the Hospitality Sector

June 2022: Through this Community Policing initiative, the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) recently announced their collaboration with Delhi Police with the goal of providing employment-oriented skills to first-time offenders, victims of crime, and those with a proclivity to commit crime.

THSC has lauded and welcomed the collaboration with Delhi Police and the Ministry of Skill Development (MSDE) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for YUVA 2.0 at Adarsh Auditorium and devised a plan to provide vocational training to approximately 10,000 people, including new technical and digital courses. Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC with 35 years of experience said, “YUVA 1.0 was a huge success, with over 2400 students placed with the help of THSC into companies provided by industries, and we are confident in making value additions when it comes to YUVA 2.0 participation.'' The YUVA 2.0 policy is based on reaching out to marginalised groups in society. With this collaboration, THSC has proven to be an asset, as it gives them great pleasure to share the news that they have enrolled 10,000 youths who will be a part of this new era that includes Artificial Intelligence through the technical and digital courses provided. ''It is equally important for everyone to participate as a community for maintaining effectiveness and efficiency in terms of getting favourable welfare through proper engagement,'' Rajan Bahadur added. About Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC): Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) is a Not-For-Profit Organization. Formed as part of the Skill India mission and under the umbrella of the MSDE. Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) has an independent Governing Board, comprising of representation from the Government, Industry Partners/ Industry Associations and Training Partners across India. By encouraging the development of skills in the hospitality and tourism sectors, millions of people in India would be able to find respectable jobs serving clients and other stakeholders.

