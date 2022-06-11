Left Menu

Students' views would be considered for admission decision: Presidency Univ

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 19:27 IST
The Presidency University in Kolkata on Saturday said the decision on admission to undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be taken keeping in view the interests of the students.

The varsity's statement came following a meeting between the students' union and the authority after around 40 pupils began a sit-in on the campus.

The students were demanding that the university should not take part in the central admission process to be conducted for the state-run varsities for undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

''The authority assured us the autonomy of our university on admission-related issues shall be retained. All decisions pertaining to admission to UG and PG courses will be decided by the university without any external intervention,'' a spokesperson of the students' union said.

An official of the varsity said the views of the students would be taken into account before making a final decision on the admission process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

