Rickshaw puller caught with gun at Faridabad metro station

A rickshaw puller was apprehended on Monday at a metro station here for carrying a country-made gun and live rounds with him inside the station premises, police said. The man, identified as Dinesh Mandal, was found with a gun at Escorts Mujesar Metro Station and was apprehended by the CISF staff.

Mandal, a resident of Munger in Bihar, had come to Faridabad from Delhi on Sunday to meet a relative in Sihi village here, police said. He drives his rickshaw in Delhi's Chirag Dilli area, they said.

Mandal came to the Escorts Mujesar Metro station on Monday morning at around 6 am to go to Delhi, Metro police station in-charge Madan Gopal said. He put the bag in the scanner for examination and attracted suspicion of Constable Dharmendra Paswan, who then informed his seniors. "During the checking of the bag, the officials found a country-made pistol. The accused told police that he had brought the country-made pistol from Bihar," Gopal said. He will be taken on police remand from Tuesday, he added. PTI COR VN VN

