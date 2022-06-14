Left Menu

Cal HC asks CBI to probe 'illegal' appointments of primary teachers in Bengal schools

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 09:51 IST
Cal HC asks CBI to probe 'illegal' appointments of primary teachers in Bengal schools
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to look into the appointments of 269 primary school teachers in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools over allegations that they did not pass the eligibility test.

Passing the order, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday directed the primary education board secretary Ratna Chakraborti Bagchi and president Manik Bhattacharya to appear before the CBI at its office later in the day.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed the central agency to institute a case and start an investigation forthwith into the alleged illegal appointments to primary schools.

The petitioner alleged that the 269 candidates were given an additional 'one' number for a wrong question out of around 23 lakh aspirants in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014.

He claimed that a second panel with the names of these 269 candidates was published in 2017.

Maintaining that the second panel was illegal, the court said the appointments of these 269 candidates were void.

It directed that the salaries of these teachers working in various schools of the state be stopped and that they be disallowed from entering their respective places of work.

Both Chakraborti Bagchi and Bhattacharya, in the wake of the high court directions, appeared before CBI sleuths and faced grilling for more than four hours.

Justice Gangopadhyay had earlier ordered CBI investigations in at least eight cases of alleged illegalities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in government-sponsored and-aided schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022