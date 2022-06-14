Jamia's AC, EC yet to approve implementation of National Education Policy

The academic and executive councils of Jamia Millia Islamia are yet to approve the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the university even though the new academic session is set to begin in two months.

Though the NEP has been approved in-principle by the university, it requires the stamp of the Academic Council (AC) and the Executive Council (EC) for implementation.

Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia Nazim Husain Al Jafri said the process to approve the NEP is underway and it will be done before July 15.

''Though the policy is yet to be approved by AC and EC, we have begun the process for the implementation of the new policy. We are hoping to approve the policy by July 15. The university has formed a committee for the NEP approval. We are likely to table the policy in Academic Council soon and later it will be passed by EC,'' Jafri told PTI.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between three or four-year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding three-and-half crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.

Explaining the process of the approval of any change in the education policy, Jafri said a committee is usually formed that submits its report asking for the recommendations from various Heads of Departments.

Then the new policy is approved by the Faculty Committee and thereafter is presented before the Academic Council.

''Following the approval by Academic Council, the policy is sent to Executive Council, the highest statutory body of the university,'' he said.

Even though the NEP is yet to be approved, various departments have started finalising the curriculum for four-year graduate programmes.

The departments are holding discussions and deliberations to prepare the syllabus.

''The curriculum is expected to be finalised by July 15,'' said Jafri.

