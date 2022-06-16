Maha board Class 10 exam results to be declared tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board for Second and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Class 10 board examination on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

The results will be announced online on the official websites www.maharesult.nic.in and www.sscresult.mkcl.org at 1 pm on Friday, he said.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examination conducted in March-April this year.

