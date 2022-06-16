Left Menu

CBI quizzes WBBSE president for illegal appointments in schools, raids office

CBI sleuths quizzed the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education WBBSE Kalyanmoy Ganguly on the alleged illegal appointments in state sponsored and aided schools on Thursday, a day after Calcutta High Court expressed displeasure over the delay in the progress of the probe.The CBI sleuths went to Gangulys residence here in the afternoon after he failed to appear before them despite repeated summons in connection with their Calcutta HC-ordered investigation into the School Service Commission SSC appointment scam and took him to the agencys city office for questioning, its senior officer said.Ganguly failed to appear before our officers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 23:01 IST
CBI quizzes WBBSE president for illegal appointments in schools, raids office
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CBI sleuths quizzed the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly on the alleged illegal appointments in state sponsored and aided schools on Thursday, a day after Calcutta High Court expressed displeasure over the delay in the progress of the probe.

The CBI sleuths went to Ganguly's residence here in the afternoon after he failed to appear before them despite repeated summons in connection with their Calcutta HC-ordered investigation into the School Service Commission (SSC) appointment scam and took him to the agency's city office for questioning, its senior officer said.

''Ganguly failed to appear before our officers. He is being questioned. The investigators have a few specific questions related to recruitments by the SSC which he is required to answer,'' the officer said.

He said that searches were conducted by a six-member team of CBI detectives at Ganguly's chamber at WBBSE's Salt Lake office to find documents which may have links to the alleged scam.

The team also interrogated staff members there, the agency official stated.

The investigating agency's sleuths on Thursday also questioned the former chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission's advisory panel, Shanti Prasad Sinha at his residence in connection with the alleged malpractices in the recruitment to group C posts in state government-aided schools.

Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari have also been interrogated by CBI for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Meanwhile, police clashed with State Level Selection Test (SLST) aspirants when they refused to call off their demonstration and evacuate the area near the Shahid Minar.

Police had given them deadline till 5 PM to call off their 70-day-old demonstration, an official said.

The aspirants had passed the SSLT examination in 2017 but are yet to get appointments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022