CM Adityanath congratulates students for their success in UP board exams

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated students for clearing the class 10th and 12th UP board exams.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad declared the results of class 10 board exams at 2 PM and class 12 at 4pm.

''Hearty Congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers, who were successful in the UP Board 10th and 12th examination,'' Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

''This success is the result of the tireless hard work, dedication of all the students and excellent guidance of their teachers. May you all have a bright future with the blessings of Maa Sharde,'' he added. Girls have outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 per cent, a UP Board official said here on Saturday.

