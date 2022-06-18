Left Menu

CM Adityanath congratulates students for their success in UP board exams

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 17:19 IST
CM Adityanath congratulates students for their success in UP board exams
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated students for clearing the class 10th and 12th UP board exams.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad declared the results of class 10 board exams at 2 PM and class 12 at 4pm.

''Hearty Congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers, who were successful in the UP Board 10th and 12th examination,'' Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

''This success is the result of the tireless hard work, dedication of all the students and excellent guidance of their teachers. May you all have a bright future with the blessings of Maa Sharde,'' he added. Girls have outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 per cent, a UP Board official said here on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022