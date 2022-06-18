Left Menu

UP: 163 inmates lodged in jails clear 10th and 12th board exams

As per UP board officials, a total of 103 inmates appeared in the Class 10th exam from 12 district jails, 95 of which cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 92.23. Total 96 inmates from 16 district jails appeared in the exam of which 68 cleared the exam, making a pass percentage of 70.83, officials said.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-06-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 19:39 IST
UP: 163 inmates lodged in jails clear 10th and 12th board exams
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 163 inmates lodged in various prisons of the state cleared the UP board exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), official said on Saturday.

Results for both Class 10th and 12th were declared at 2 and 4 pm, respectively, on Saturday. Total 95 inmates cleared the Class 10th board exam while 68 cleared the Class 12th exam. As per UP board officials, a total of 103 inmates appeared in the Class 10th exam from 12 district jails, 95 of which cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 92.23. Total 96 inmates from 16 district jails appeared in the exam of which 68 cleared the exam, making a pass percentage of 70.83, officials said. Majority of the inmates who appeared in the board exams were from Ghaziabad district jail. While 33 inmates of the jail appeared in class 10th exam of which 31 cleared it. 25 other inmates appeared in the class 12th exam and cleared it, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022