Tunisian judges extend strike for a third week over sackings
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:43 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisian judges decided on Saturday to extend their national strike for a third week in protest against a decision by President Kais Saied to sack dozens of them, two judges said.
Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated.
Judges suspended their work in courts on June 4 and said the president's decisions were designed to control the judiciary and its use against his political opponents.
