Tunisian judges extend strike for a third week over sackings

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:43 IST
Tunisian judges decided on Saturday to extend their national strike for a third week in protest against a decision by President Kais Saied to sack dozens of them, two judges said.

Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated.

Judges suspended their work in courts on June 4 and said the president's decisions were designed to control the judiciary and its use against his political opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

