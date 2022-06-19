Left Menu

J&K: Army establishes flag post in govt school under 'Operation Sadbhavna'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:47 IST
J&K: Army establishes flag post in govt school under 'Operation Sadbhavna'
  • Country:
  • India

The Army on Sunday established a flag post at a government school in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sadbhavna'.

In line with the Union government’s policy of establishing national symbols across government buildings, 130 AD Regiment of Chinar Air Defence Brigade established a flag post at government school, B K Pora under operation Sadbhavna, an army spokesperson said here.

This is a part of the initiative by Chinar Air Defence Brigade wherein construction of national flag posts in 10 government schools in far flung areas of Budgam district in central Kashmir is planned, the spokesperson said.

The construction of the flag post was received with enthusiasm by students and teachers of the school, he said.

The spokesperson said a small event was also organised where school principal Sabeela Rahman thanked the Education Department and Army for establishing the flag post and creating an atmosphere of positivity and integrating young children into the national mainstream.

Commander Chinar Air Defence Brigade Brigadier Tarun Narula attended the flag hoisting ceremony and thanked the school staff for providing a positive and conducive environment for successful conduct of the event.

To motivate the students in making physical fitness a way of life, few sports items were also provided to the head boy of the school, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022