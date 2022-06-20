DSEU inks MoU with Germany's SAP; students to get industry-ready expertise

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German multinational software corporation SAP to broaden the reach of its short-term programmes.

SAP will enable deserving and meritorious students the opportunities of internship, said Delhi govt-run DSEU in a statement, adding that the overarching objective is to build career pathways for youth.

Starting this academic year, a six-month training programme will be hosted at six DSEU colleges with a curriculum designed for computer science, information technology, electronics, Bachelor of Computer Application, and Master of Computer Application students, it said.

The curriculum will focus on core deep technologies fundamentals, SAP-specific modular training modules like HANA (high-performance analytic appliance), ABAP (Advanced Business Application Programming), workforce readiness and soft skills, the statement said.

A total of 500 students will join each group with the pedagogy focused on labs and project-based learning. Students will be provided certification from DSEU and SAP upon completion of the course, it said.

''The collaboration of the two entities is focused on the development of the youth skilling ecosystem through the course and curriculum development in areas of emerging technologies, DSEU focuses on skilling the future workforce and SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise,'' the statement read.

Through this initiative, the skill varsity will focus on broadening the reach for its short-term programmes through the linkage to ‘Code Unnati’ – the flagship CSR initiative of SAP with the objective of imparting future skills and workforce readiness among the students.

“This is an exciting union that we have formed with SAP. We, at the University place great value on experiential learning and, this tie-up with SAP shall be of great support for our students to engage with the experts to learn the technological and managerial systems to create systems that help build and grow an organisation in any domain,” said Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, DSEU.

Present at the signing of the MoU, Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SAP Labs India said SAP’s partnership with DSEU is an effort to empower India’s youth with the future skills required to catalyse the next decade of growth and innovation to help the world run better and improve people’s lives.

