MP CM happy over spread of yoga across globe, stresses on giving priority to good health

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated International Yoga Day with some school children and dignitaries here on Tuesday and expressed happiness that the ancient Indian practice of yoga has now spread across the world.

He said that people's priority in life should be to stay healthy.

Chouhan rolled out a mat and performed yoga exercises along with students and some dignitaries at his official residence in Bhopal.

The main program was earlier scheduled at the Lal Parade Ground here in the presence of school children, but rains on Monday evening forced the organizers to cancel the event there.

Addressing the gathering at his residence, Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading the importance of yoga in the entire world. The International Yoga Day is now being celebrated in 177 countries across the world, he said.

"Earlier, only people in India used to practice yoga to remain fit and healthy, but now the entire world is doing it," Chouhan said stressing that people's priority in life should be to remain healthy.

He also appealed to the children and youth to do yoga every day to remain fit and healthy and to have a sharp mind. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar participated in a yoga program at Bateshwar in Morena, which is also his parliamentary constituency. Besides, various yoga events were also held at divisional, district, tehsil, block, and village levels across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)