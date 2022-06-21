95.6% students clear J’khand class-10 board exams, 92.19% pass inter science

The Jharkhand Academic Council on Tuesday announced the Class-10 board results in which 95.6 per cent of 3,91,098 students were declared successful.

The JAC also declared the results of intermediate (class-12) science in which 92.19 per cent of 64,976 students cleared the examination.

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy department minister Jagarnath Mahto declared the results at JAC office.

The minister expressed happiness over the results. “The results are impressive. I would like to congratulate the students as well as the teachers for their hard work. The government will be working for the improvement in the education system,” the minister said.

“I have told that government school students’ performance will be at par with private schools. In term of results, we have achieved this. The education standards of government schools will also compete with private schools soon. There are some obstacles in the way including shortage of teachers, which will be sorted out soon,” the minister said.

In 2021, 95.95 per cent students had passed the class-10 board exams, while 86.89 per cent cleared the intermediate science.

As many as 3,99,010 students were enrolled for the Class-10 board exams, while 3,91,098 students appeared and 3,73,892 passed the examination.

In the intermediate science, a total of 66,309 students were enrolled for the examination, while 64,976 students appeared and 59,902 students passed the examination.

The boys' pass percentage is 95.71 per cent, while 95.5 per cent girls passed the class 10 examination. As per JAC report, a total of 1,83,591 boys took the class-10 board examination, of which 1,75,720 cleared it. Similarly, of 2,07,507 girls, who appeared for the board exams, 1,98,172 came out with flying colours.

In the intermediate science, the boys pass percentage is 92.16 per cent, while 92.24 per cent girls passed the examination. A total of 42,135 boys appeared for the examination, of which 38,832 passed the exam. Similarly, 22,841 girls turned up to the examination centres, while 21,070 cleared the exam.

