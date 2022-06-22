Delhi LG takes note of 20,000 pending cases at FSL, directs to fill up vacant posts

Taking a note of pendency of over 20,000 cases at Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday directed for filling up vacant posts and upgrade technology for disposal of cases in a time-bound manner.

Saxena reviewing functioning of the FSL also instructed the officials to submit a list of pending cases with projected time of disposal, warning he will personally monitor it, said a statement issued by LG Office.

As an interim, temporary measure, retired technical personnel from similar agencies should be re-employed immediately to ensure that pending cases are disposed and reported, the LG directed further. Saxena expressed concern over the number of pending cases, more than 20,000, that were yet to be reported, and directed the officials concerned to take all necessary steps in terms of manpower and technological upgradation to appropriately dispose of the same in a time-bound manner, the statement said. ''The FSL needs to look at itself as not just being another government department but as an agency upon which, delivery of justice and thousands of lives depended as well,'' the statement quoted the LG as saying. He took exception to various technical posts lying vacant and issued strict instructions to fill them at the earliest. ''Reiterating that the officials will have to undertake work of disposing cases on a war-footing, the LG told them to rise up to their responsibility and ensure that human lives whose future depended on the evidence provided by them are not short-changed,'' the statement said.

Stressing that he would personally monitor the progress of disposal of pending cases, the LG asked for a comprehensive list of cases that were pending with the date of submission and the expected date of disposal mentioned against each case. Upon being informed that much delay also happened because of final reports not being received by the police, he assured that he will take up the matter and get it sorted at the earliest in his meeting with the chief secretary and the commissioner of police. The LG also directed for developing training modules by FSL for police personnel at various levels and serve as a centre for providing quality internship to students of forensic science from the universities and institutions across the country. He advised the FSL to strengthen linkages with other institutions like IIT Delhi and National Forensic Science University, Ahmedabad, to gain from the latest technical expertise required in dealing with cases involving Cyber Forensics. He also said that the possibility of collaboration and tie-ups with similar institutions in the SAARC and ASEAN countries also be explored, according to the statement.

