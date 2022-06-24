Left Menu

Delhi Sports University will award degrees to help sportspersons get jobs: Kejriwal

This will help them get jobs in case they want to work, Kejriwal said at a ceremony to provide financial assistance to sportspersons here.Through the Mission Excellence scheme, sportspersons are being given financial assistance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the upcoming Delhi Sports University will provide degrees to sportspersons to help them get jobs if they want to work.

He said the Delhi government has eliminated three difficulties faced by sportspersons – lack of facilities, lack of monetary support, and political intervention in selection processes.

''At the Delhi Sports University, players will be provided degrees in their respective sports such as BA in Kabbadi, BA in Wrestling, and BA in Cricket among others. This will help them get jobs in case they want to work,'' Kejriwal said at a ceremony to provide financial assistance to sportspersons here.

''Through the Mission Excellence scheme, sportspersons are being given financial assistance. We have improved sports facilities and there is no political interference in the selection of players for the schemes here,'' he said.

Sixty players were given financial assistance of Rs 9.5 crore on Friday under the Mission Excellence scheme.

