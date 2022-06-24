Left Menu

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:24 IST
UP teen ends life after failing Class 10th
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old girl ended her life after failing in Class 10th exams, police said on Friday.

The board exam results were announced by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on June 18.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jaitipur police station Rajesh Babu Mishra said that a 16-year-old student ended her life in Bainsla Bainsli village.

''As per her family members, she took the extreme step on Friday morning. Her body was found hanging with a 'dupatta' inside a room at her house,'' Mishra said.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination, the SHO added. No suicide note was found on the spot.

