Left Menu

Students have opportunities in aviation sector: IAF officer

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:45 IST
Students have opportunities in aviation sector: IAF officer
  • Country:
  • India

Students have huge job opportunities in the fields of Air Force, Army Aviation and Naval Aviation, said Air Commodore K A A Sanjeeb, Air Officer Commanding, 5 BRD Air Force Station, Sulur here on Friday.

Students have a lot of opportunities in the field of aircraft maintenance engineering and those interested can become pilots too, Sanjeeb said while inaugurating the Aeroplus 2022 Aviation Exhibition organised by a private college here. Students who have seen the aircraft only in the sky that too from a distance, now are getting an opportunity through this exhibition to get inside the plane and learn about it, he said.

With the annual 25 per cent improvement in the aviation industry, it is a rare opportunity for students and the general public to learn about new projects, Sanjeeb said.

The exhibition will go on till Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022