Union Health Minister to inaugurate International School of Public Health in JIPMER tomorrow

Union Health, Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be on a day's visit to Puducherry on Saturday to inaugurate the International School of Public Health (ISPH) at the centrally-administered Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) here.

A release from the Director of JIPMER Rakesh Aggarwal on Friday said the building housing the school has been constructed at a cost of Rs 65.6 crore with state-of-the-art facilities.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker of the territorial assembly R Selvam, Members of Parliament S Selvaganapathy, V Vaithilingam and P Ravindranath and local legislator V Aroumougame would be among those present during the inauguration.

The school envisages the highest level of education in public health and would train scientists and practitioners of public health scheme to strengthen capacity for services and research in the health sector.

The school has been running a Master of Public Health, an academic programme since it was launched in 2014, the release said.

Of the 175 trainees admitted so far, 136 candidates have successfully completed the course with most of them having found placements in various reputed organisations. The release said a Health Technology Assessment Centre supported by the Department of Health Research of the Union Health Ministry is functional and undertakes activities related to health economics.

The school would function in close collaboration with the Health Ministry, Health Departments of Indian and foreign universities and health organisations, the release said.

