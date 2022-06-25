Left Menu

Committing to ending crimes against children: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 00:13 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  Country: India
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government is committed to eradicating offences against children such as sexual violence, child marriage and child labour.

He said it is the state's responsibility to provide protection to children besides ensuring their social and educational development and good health.

Gehlot was speaking after after flagging off the 'Bal Sanrakshan Sankalp Yatra' at his official residence.

He said the initiative aims to explain to the rural masses in detail the programmes being run by the state government for protection of children and the 'yatra' will be taken out in 140 gram panchayats across seven districts.

He said the state government is running several ambitious schemes for the education and protection of children, including Chief Minister Corona Sahayata Yojana, Vatsalya Yojana and Utkarsh Yojana.

Children's fairs will be organised once every 20 days under the yatra, in which all the departments will participate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

