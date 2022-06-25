Left Menu

Pondy L-G taken aback by absence of 'Tamizh Thai Vazhthu' at function in JIPMER

The centrally-administered JIPMER did not present the song dedicated to Tamil Goddess today. I would ask the institute to present Tamizh Thai Vazhthu also in future as it would be a fitting tribute to Tamil. The management of JIPMER later played the anthem as the function was nearing its end.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:03 IST
Pondy L-G taken aback by absence of 'Tamizh Thai Vazhthu' at function in JIPMER
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan raised concern over non-inclusion of 'Tamizh Thai Vazhthu' during the inauguration of JIPMER International School of Public Health here on Saturday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared open the building constructed at a cost of Rs 66 crore to house the school.

As soon as the function began, 'Dhanvantri slokas' were presented by a couple of persons attached to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) in agreement with the convention that the institute has been adopting all these years.

According to a Government Order (GO issued in 1969), normally any function would begin with singing of 'Tamizh Thai Vazhthu' (an invocation penned by local Tamil poet Bharathidasan). The centrally-administered JIPMER did not present the song dedicated to Tamil Goddess today. While presiding over the function, Soundararajan, who is also Telangana Governor, spoke in English, and said, ''JIPMER is serving people from a big chunk of areas in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. I would ask the institute to present 'Tamizh Thai Vazhthu' also in future as it would be a fitting tribute to Tamil.'' The management of JIPMER later played the anthem as the function was nearing its end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022