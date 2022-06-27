Medvarsity partners with McGraw Hill to augment its courses and improve learning outcomes

All Medvarsity Fellowship courses now come with a one-year subscription to McGraw Hill's Access Platform (AccessMedicine, AccessCardiology, AccessEmergency Medicine or AccessObGyn) NEW DELHI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world, providing world-class content in various formats and combined with cutting-edge technology. Medvarsity is Asia's largest healthcare ed-tech company, offering online and blended learning programs (Fellowship, Post-Graduate Programs and Certificate courses) for healthcare professionals. In the last five years, Medvarsity has positively impacted the careers of over five lakh healthcare professionals across 192 countries. Medvarsity caters to the requirements of healthcare professionals as well as non-clinicians, seeking to ensure that industry in-demand and skilled workforce are in a state of equilibrium.

Medvarsity and McGraw Hill have come together to deliver exceptional market-based solutions in the healthcare education sector. The digital content for the Fellowship course in Medvarsity has been redesigned to leverage pertinent content from McGraw Hill's Access platform and provide Medvarsity learners with a year-long subscription. The Access platform from McGraw Hill offers a comprehensive range of authoritative, trusted, and relevant information. In addition to providing medical students with interactive content, self-assessment tools, and major reference sources, it also offers working physicians the ability to stay current on developments by using educational resources that are continuously updated. By providing its learners with access to the vast McGraw Hill resources, Medvarsity expects to significantly – and positively – impact healthcare education.

McGraw Hill's Access platform is a resource for physicians to refresh their knowledge to ensure the best patient outcomes. The groundbreaking collaboration between the two leading health and medical education organizations promises to be fruitful in providing impactful medical education opportunities. The pioneering offering is set to provide credible content to medical students looking for the very best global medical references authored by the best minds in medicine.

Amanda Peck, Vice President, McGraw Hill Professional, said, ''We are delighted that Medvarsity, Asia's largest healthcare ed-tech company, will become an official provider of our digital medical online resources from the best minds in medicine. This strategic partnership will enhance content delivery and mapping of various fellowship courses provided by Medvarsity and offer the tools needed to strengthen decision-making at the point of care to ensure the best patient outcomes. We are very excited about this one-of-a-kind partnership in the region which will significantly increase the opportunity for medical learning through the provision of reference resources and online medical titles to health professionals in India.'' Gerald Jaideep, CEO Medvarsity, said, ''We at Medvarsity are constantly pushing the boundary on innovation in education. To that end, we have partnered with McGraw Hill, a revered name in the field of medical publishing, to enhance the content of our courses. All Medvarsity students will now get a 1-year subscription to McGraw Hill's Access platform when they upskill with a Fellowship course from Medvarsity. The diverse and cutting-edge content mapped to each of the courses enable optimal dissemination of knowledge, track and learn from the emerging ideas in the field of science, and give a comprehensive learning experience.'' PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)