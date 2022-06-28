TriByte, Azim Premji University partner to upskill teachers in Telangana

TriByte Technologies, a learning management platform on Tuesday said it has been offering a blended course - English Language Enrichment Course (ELEC), for the teachers in Telangana by creating and managing the Learning Management System (LMS) in association with Azim Premji University.

The objective of this programme is to enhance the language proficiency of the teachers and empower them to teach the students in English, it said in a release.

As a part of the programme, all primary and secondary school teachers are being trained for a period of nine weeks, two weeks of which is in person classes and seven weeks of online self-paced learning. The course was initially conducted by the faculty members of Azim Premji University, Bengaluru to 334 state-level key resource persons and 2,880 mentors from State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT). Thereafter, the course was offered in two phases, to a total of 80,374 teachers, covering 51,441 primary school teachers and 28,933 higher secondary teachers.

''We partnered with Azim Premji University who with their technical partner TriByte Technologies trained nearly 81,000 teachers using a blended learning approach and proven learning management technology platform,'' said M Radha Reddy, Director SCERT - Telangana.

The upskilling programme is being conducted across 400 plus centres covering all 33 districts of the state. The pedagogy is activity-based, self-study and self-paced learning, where the teachers will be guided by mentors for completion of the assignments and learning the tasks in the given module to move forward to the next course. The total teaching hours of this entire programme is 88 hours in 9 weeks and first 4 weeks are completed as of now.

''Other than our faculty, state resource persons/SCERT, TriByte has played a crucial role in enabling the technology for such a large scale teacher development programme,'' said Arun Naik, Leader, Professional Development Programmes in Education, Azim Premji University.

TriByte Technologies has configured the platform for a glitch-free, extensive operation enabling over 7,000 live sessions every week and managing over 4,25,000 tasks/week on their LMS platform, the release said. There are a total of 6,204 mentors who are involved in monitoring the progress and mentoring the teachers.

''We have provided the technology to not only to enable over 1,200 live sessions per day, but also ensuring that personalised calendar and notifications reach every stakeholder,'' said Seethaprasad, CEO, TriByte Technologies.

