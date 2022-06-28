Left Menu

Need to adopt innovative and out-of-the-box methods to enhance access to quality education: Pradhan

Speaking about accessibility, he said that creating robust and resilient mechanisms for making education accessible to all is a priority for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:08 IST
Need to adopt innovative and out-of-the-box methods to enhance access to quality education: Pradhan
Technology-driven approach and initiatives like Digital University in line with the NEP 2020 will be keys to enhance access to quality education. Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed the India Today Education Conclave 2022.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister spoke about the need to adopt innovative and out-of-the-box methods to enhance access to quality & affordable education and to bring our vast population under the formal education and certified skills structure.

Speaking about accessibility, he said that creating robust and resilient mechanisms for making education accessible to all is a priority for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Technology-driven approach and initiatives like Digital University in line with the NEP 2020 will be keys to enhance access to quality education.

Speaking about National Education Policy, he said that the NEP 2020 sets the vision and path to cater to the requirements of every learner right from ECCE and also for building a vibrant and equitable knowledge society. We are working to integrate skill education into school and higher education to boost employability, he further added.

Speaking about future of jobs and skilling, he said that the nature of jobs is changing, and IR 4.0 presents us with both challenge and opportunity of skilling, up-skilling & re-skilling our vast demography. We must bring a paradigm shift in skilling and make it more aspirational to harness IR 4.0 as well as make our youth future-ready.

He also said that the NEP 2020 charts the course to develop our students & youth as global citizens with new-age ideas and skills and prioritises learning in Indian languages for establishing India as a knowledge economy of the 21st century.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022