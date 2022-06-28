CPI(M) lawyers filed cases to stop hiring in schools, approach them: Mamata to protesters

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday rapped teaching job aspirants over their demonstration near the venue of her rally in Paschim Bardhaman seeking appointment in schools, and said that they should instead approach lawyers affiliated with the CPI(M) "who have stopped the recruitment process by filing court cases".

The feisty TMC boss, during her address at a party meeting in Asansol, said her government had 17,000 vacancies to fill, the process of which could start only after the court gives its verdict.

Several protesters, who claimed to have cleared School Service Commission exam, had entered the venue of her meeting with placards in hands, demanding immediate placement.

"Why are you all protesting here? I spoke to some agitators yesterday. I don't think you should blame me for not getting jobs. Instead, it would be best if took your concerns to CPI(M) lawyers such as Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who have moved the court to stop appointments. I have 17,000 jobs ready. Once the court gives a verdict, we can work on it," she said.

Banerjee also said that allegations of illegal appointments in state-run and –aided schools have been "blown out of proportion", in an apparent bid to defend senior TMC leader and former education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was recently questioned by the CBI in connection with the scam.

"Lawyers of the CPI(M) have a lot of money, so they dared to play with your future. The CPI(M) and BJP hatch conspiracy and send protesters to the venue of my meeting every time," she claimed.

The police were later seen removing the agitators from the venue.

Over the last few months, the Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI investigations into several cases of school appointment irregularities, including a recruitment drive by School Service Commission.

The CPI(M), however, dubbed Banerjee's allegations baseless.

"The allegations are politically motivated. The TMC government has indulged in a scam during recruitment of teachers. This scam has been exposed in the court," CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said.

