10-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Kurukshetra
- Country:
- India
A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a field in Chanarthal village here, police said on Wednesday.
Victim Aman was sleeping under a tree on Monday when the dogs attacked him, they said.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, Station House Officer of Kurukshetra University police station, Inspector Rajpal said.
The boy's father, Chanderpaul, a native of in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, and his wife were working in the fields while their children -- Anjali and Aman -- went to a nearby field to have some 'jamun' (java plum), they said.
While Anjali went back, Aman slept under the tree.
In a similar incident, on Tuesday, a stray dog entered a private hospital in Panipat and mauled a two-day-old child to death after dragging him out, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Inspector Rajpal
- Station House
- Aman
- Hardoi
- Chanderpal
- Anjali
- Uttar
- Kurukshetra University
ALSO READ
Extend GST compensation to states for next 3-5 yrs: Amit Mitra urges Sitharaman
Former SC, HC judges urge CJI NV Ramana to take suo motu cognizance of 'brutal clampdown on fundamental rights' in UP
CJI Ramana visits SC judge M R Shah at Delhi hospital
GST Council to meet on June 28-29 in Srinagar: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office.
Coast Guard rescues one person off Jampore beach in Daman, search on for another one