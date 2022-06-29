10-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Kurukshetra

A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a field in Chanarthal village here, police said on Wednesday.

Victim Aman was sleeping under a tree on Monday when the dogs attacked him, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, Station House Officer of Kurukshetra University police station, Inspector Rajpal said.

The boy's father, Chanderpaul, a native of in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, and his wife were working in the fields while their children -- Anjali and Aman -- went to a nearby field to have some 'jamun' (java plum), they said.

While Anjali went back, Aman slept under the tree.

In a similar incident, on Tuesday, a stray dog entered a private hospital in Panipat and mauled a two-day-old child to death after dragging him out, police said.

