SUCI (C) activists clash with police in Kolkata, 72 arrested

Chaotic scenes prevailed in the Esplanade area in the heart of Kolkata on Wednesday as SUCI (Communist) activists clashed with the police during a protest march against alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools and also against the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP).

A senior police officer said 72 people were arrested ''for unruly behaviour'' during the protest.

The police resorted to baton charges after the protesters tried to break through the barricades put up by the law enforcers in Esplanade. Protesters scuffled with the police while trying to force their way past the barricades.

''The march was organized to protest alleged irregularities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools in the state, NEP, fuel price rise among other issues,'' SUCI (C) secretariat member Tarun Naskar, who was among those arrested, said in a message.

Claiming that several participants were injured in police action, SUCI (C) state secretary Chandidas Bhattacharya said week-long demonstrations will be held from July 1-7 to protest it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)