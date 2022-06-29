Karnataka to launch skill connect portal on July 15

A skill connect portal will be launched in Karnataka on July 15 to provide information and assist the aspiring youth in the state to get their dream jobs, State Minister for Higher Education, IT and Skill Development C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating a job fair at Bhandarkars' College in Kundapur town of Udupi district, he said lack of information on jobs is preventing talented youth in the state to take up their preferred employment.

The skill connect portal will help the youth by providing through virtual platforms the details of skills needed to obtain the jobs they desire, available jobs and organisations that provide them, the minister said.

State Minister for Backward Classes and Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said more than 2,800 applications have been received at the job fair in which 57 organisations took part. Over 2,000 applicants can be provided with jobs, he said.

