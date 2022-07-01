Left Menu

Personnel Ministry grants promotion to over 8,000 govt officers: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:13 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Personnel Ministry has granted promotions to over 8,000 government officers belonging to three key secretariat services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

He said the orders for "mass promotion" of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service (CSSS), and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) have been issued.

All these three services – CSS, CSSS, and CSCS – form the backbone of the central secretariat's administrative functioning.

"It was disheartening to see a government employee attaining retirement from service without getting his due promotion. Thanks, PM @narendramodi ji for the kind decision... #DoPT orders mass promotion of more than 8,000 Central Govt Employees from #CSS, #CSSS & #CSCS cadres," tweeted Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees, 4,734 are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS, and 389 from CSCS, according to the details tweeted by the minister.

The move assumes significance as the Central Secretariat Service officers' association has been protesting over the delay in their promotion, claiming it was causing irreparable financial loss to them.

The CSS Forum, an association of CSS officers, has recently written to the Secretary, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in support of their demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

