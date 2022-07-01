Left Menu

TN CM flags off 14 mobile forensic labs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:24 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
To facilitate preliminary examination at the scene of the crime, as many as 14 mobile forensic labs were launched and the vehicles were flagged off here on Friday by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Chief Minister lauded the department for getting the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) international certification for its main lab here.

The mobile vans, custom-built at an estimated cost of Rs 3.92 crore for use by the Forensic Sciences Department were flagged off at the Secretariat by Stalin.

The mobile vans have been built with requisite amenities and equipment to facilitate preliminary examination at the scene of the crime, an official release said.

The vehicles would be used in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tirunelveli, and Tirupur police commissionerates. It would also be utilized in the police districts of Vellore, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Madurai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, and Thanjavur.

