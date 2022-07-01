IIE Guwahati, IIM Shillong ink pact to boost entrepreneurship ecosystem in northeast
The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati and the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre of the Indian Institute of Management IIM Shillong signed an agreement on Friday to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the northeastern region. The institutes will together conduct certified courses on entrepreneurship development and also train startups and incubate them under the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre, IIM Shillong.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati and the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong signed an agreement on Friday to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the northeastern region. ''The objective of this partnership is to encourage entrepreneurship, incubation, and startups in the North Eastern Region,'' an official statement said. To support professional development in the areas of management, entrepreneurship and skill development, and to meet the larger demand for capacity building and entrepreneurship promotion in the northeast, the institutes will collaborate and exchange information and resources, it added.
Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajesh Aggarwal said the northeast has tremendous potential that is just waiting to be discovered. ''This partnership will help create an atmosphere where startups and entrepreneurs can flourish in the region by not just supporting and encouraging the locals but also giving them access to formal training, professional mentorship, and the technical know-how needed to run a successful business,'' Aggarwal added. The institutes will together conduct certified courses on entrepreneurship development and also train startups and incubate them under the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre, IIM Shillong. They will also promote educational lectures, workshops, exhibitions, and other knowledge dissemination programmes in the region. Both institutes will share infrastructure facilities like laboratories, libraries, incubation centres, etc with each other for the research work of the incubates and beneficiaries. Faculties from both institutes will be part of mentoring, training, workshops, and evaluation juries for the incubation centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
4th sub-committee meeting of Assam Accord held in Guwahati
Assam floods: IIT Guwahati team to conduct survey of affected areas using drones, aide relief work
Flood situation remains grim in Assam, more areas in Guwahati inundated
I have 40 MLAs with me: Shinde claims from Guwahati
Boost for Sena rebel Eknath Shinde as two more MLAs supporting him arrive in Surat, to be flown to Guwahati