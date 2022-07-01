Left Menu

Air Commodore assumes charge at AFAC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Air Commodore R V Ramkishore on Friday took over command of the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here.

In a ceremonial parade, Air Commodore Rajnish Verma handed over the command to Ramkishore.

He was commissioned in the administration branch of the Indian Air Force in 1990. In a career spanning over 32 years, Ramkishore has varied experience in operations and administration and held important staff appointments, an official release said here.

In his address, he asked the personnel to keep the mission statement of the IAF in their minds and work in consonance with its motto "Touch the Sky with Glory."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

