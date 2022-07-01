IAF Chief addresses officers at College of Air Warfare in Telangana

IAF chief V R Chaudhari on Friday impressed upon the future airforce commanders to develop strategic and operational level thinking, and the need to understand the nuances of war fighting.

He was addressing the 46th Higher Air Command Course officers(HACC) at the College of Air Warfare (CAW) here, a defence release said.

The Chief of the Air Staff covered a wide gamut of issues ranging from hybrid warfare, multi-domain capabilities and the present geopolitical scenario, it said.

He also exhorted on the necessity of multi-skilling personnel, effective training and investing in future technologies.

The visit of the airforce chief was extremely useful for all the participants in gaining knowledge and insight into the IAF's transformation in the years to come, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)