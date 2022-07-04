Left Menu

Suspected food poisoning in UP residential school, 15 girls taken ill

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 13:55 IST
Suspected food poisoning in UP residential school, 15 girls taken ill
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

At least 15 girl students of a residential school in the district were admitted to a community health centre following complains of vomiting and uneasiness, a senior official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Mehngi village, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said.

Among the 15, condition of three was stated to be serious, he said, adding prima facie it appears to be a case of food poisoning.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the matter by Additional District Magistrate, Administration, Chief Medical Officer and district basic education officer. The team of officers will give their report within 48 hours, the DM said.

Giving details of the incident, Singh said that on Sunday afternoon, warden of the school Mukesh Devi informed the basic education officer that out of the total 83 girls in the school, 30 were complaining of uneasiness and vomiting and a team from the health centre was sent there.

Later 15 girls were admitted to the health centre and some of them were referred to the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022