School headmaster arrested for ‘molesting’ class-6 student in Dumka

The headmaster of a tribal residential school was arrested for allegedly molesting a class-6 student in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday. The headmaster allegedly molested the girl on Sunday in the residential school, which is run by the state welfare department, police said. Mufassil police station in charge Umesh Ram said that the girl complained to her father about the incident. "Then, the father along with some villagers went to meet her daughter. After she told about her ordeal, the villagers got angry and caught hold of the headmaster. As we received this information, a police team reached the spot and took the headmaster into custody." Ram said an FIR has been lodged against the headmaster and he was arrested. District Welfare officer Ashok Prasad told PTI, ''After the arrest of the headmaster under the POCSO Act, we are sending a recommendation of his suspension to the headquarters."

