School headmaster arrested for ‘molesting’ class-6 student in Dumka
Headmaster of a tribal residential school was arrested for allegedly molesting a class-6 student in Jharkhands Dumka district, police said on Monday. The headmaster allegedly molested the girl on Sunday in the residential school, which is run by state welfare department, police said.
- Country:
- India
The headmaster of a tribal residential school was arrested for allegedly molesting a class-6 student in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday. The headmaster allegedly molested the girl on Sunday in the residential school, which is run by the state welfare department, police said. Mufassil police station in charge Umesh Ram said that the girl complained to her father about the incident. "Then, the father along with some villagers went to meet her daughter. After she told about her ordeal, the villagers got angry and caught hold of the headmaster. As we received this information, a police team reached the spot and took the headmaster into custody." Ram said an FIR has been lodged against the headmaster and he was arrested. District Welfare officer Ashok Prasad told PTI, ''After the arrest of the headmaster under the POCSO Act, we are sending a recommendation of his suspension to the headquarters."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dumka district
- Umesh Ram
- Jharkhand
- Ashok Prasad
- POCSO
- District Welfare
ALSO READ
Jharkhand schools shut on Monday amid bandh call over Agnipath
All schools in Jharkhand to remain closed tomorrow amid call for 'Bharat Bandh'
Jharkhand Board class 10 results likely in a day or two: Minister
Schools closed in Jharkhand today amid call for Bharat Bandh over Agnipath Scheme
Using abusive language against PM is in the Congress' DNA: Jharkhand BJP chief