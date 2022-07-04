Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on July 7; to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of development projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:37 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focussed on improving infrastructure and enhancing ease of living.

At around 2 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Akshay Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen' at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around one lakh students.

At around 2:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre -- Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Thereafter, at around 4 pm, the prime minister will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore, it said.

