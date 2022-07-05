Left Menu

Jitendra Singh announces setting up of Rajendra Prasad Memorial Award in public administration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:49 IST
Jitendra Singh announces setting up of Rajendra Prasad Memorial Award in public administration
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday announced the setting up of Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Award in public administration for academic excellence, in memory of the first President of India.

While presiding over the 320th meeting of the executive council of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, he also suggested a one-day visit to the institute by the assistant secretaries in the Centre for a first-hand understanding of the training programmes being undertaken by it.

Singh, who is the Union Minister of State for Personnel, opined that visits to IIPA by officers of friendly neighbouring countries such as the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka should be organised, a statement by the ministry said.

He said the institute has to have a futuristic vision for the next 25 years to attain the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To achieve this, the institute needs to have an integrated approach to work in cohesion with similar departments, organisations, set-ups and entities with similar scope and focus related to training and administrative expertise, Singh said. The minister, who is also the chairman of IIPA, said the institute has the capacity and it needs to continue performing by having an enlarged pool of experts and a wide spectrum of activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022