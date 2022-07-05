Jitendra Singh announces setting up of Rajendra Prasad Memorial Award in public administration

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday announced the setting up of Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Award in public administration for academic excellence, in memory of the first President of India.

While presiding over the 320th meeting of the executive council of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here, he also suggested a one-day visit to the institute by the assistant secretaries in the Centre for a first-hand understanding of the training programmes being undertaken by it.

Singh, who is the Union Minister of State for Personnel, opined that visits to IIPA by officers of friendly neighbouring countries such as the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka should be organised, a statement by the ministry said.

He said the institute has to have a futuristic vision for the next 25 years to attain the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To achieve this, the institute needs to have an integrated approach to work in cohesion with similar departments, organisations, set-ups and entities with similar scope and focus related to training and administrative expertise, Singh said. The minister, who is also the chairman of IIPA, said the institute has the capacity and it needs to continue performing by having an enlarged pool of experts and a wide spectrum of activities.

