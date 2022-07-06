Left Menu

Universities need to move away from conventional ideas: Sisodia

Universities and students need to move away from such conventional ideas now, only then will we be able to take our country on the path of progress, Sisodia said at inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Netaji Subhash University of Technology NSUT.To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:49 IST
Universities need to move away from conventional ideas: Sisodia
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. Sisodia also said that universities need to move away from conventional ideas and think out-of-the-box for the progress of the country to gain momentum.

''For making our way to international rankings teachers and students need to change their habits and mindsets. They need to think out of the box. Universities and students need to move away from such conventional ideas now, only then will we be able to take our country on the path of progress,'' Sisodia said at inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT).

''To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities. If universities will think and innovate ahead of time, then the nation will definitely be ahead of time,'' he added.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister said if we want to strengthen the roots of our country then we need to strengthen the school education system and ''if we want to touch the sky then our university education system needs to be strengthened''.

The Center of excellence in AI at NSUT is envisaged to offer multi-dimensional avenues for the university and enhance its capability for advanced research in the field of technology. ''Having a center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence is a matter of pride for universities today. It reflects the high-end thinking of the young minds, who are running the university, and taking it ahead of the time,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022