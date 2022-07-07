Left Menu

Chhattisgarh schools to go 'bagless' on Saturdays

The Chhattisgarh government has announced bagless days in schools on Saturdays, during which yoga, exercise, sports and cultural activities will be organised in institutions, an official said on Thursday.The step has been introduced by the department of school education to make school education interesting and practical, he said.Yoga, exercise, sports and cultural activities will be organised in schools on Saturdays.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 15:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Chhattisgarh government has announced ''bagless days'' in schools on Saturdays, during which yoga, exercise, sports, and cultural activities will be organized in institutions, an official said on Thursday.

The step has been introduced by the department of school education to make school education interesting and practical, he said.

"Yoga, exercise, sports, and cultural activities will be organized in schools on Saturdays. The step will awaken the interest of children and will help them stay connected with schools. Children will find school education informative and entertaining,'' the official said.

District education officers have been given directions to implement the initiative at the earliest. Exercise, yoga, sports competitions, literary-cultural activities, value-education, art education, etc. will be organized in schools for students from Classes 1 to 8, he said.

Principals will be asked to plan the activities for each Saturday of the month and display the same on the notice boards, the official said, adding that the work done or created by students will also be displayed on Saturdays.

