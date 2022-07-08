2023 Toloa Fund open for Pasifika students

The 2023 Toloa Fund will allow more young Pasifika to become scientists, technologists, engineers, artists, and mathematicians said the Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

For the past seven years, the Toloa programme has provided funding opportunities for young Pacific people to thrive in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). It has become one of the Ministry for Pacific Peoples' most diverse and inclusive initiatives.

"In July 2021, I was presented with a roadmap, highlighting the key gaps to grow Pacific peoples into STEAM employment from 2.8 percent to eight percent by 2028, " Aupito William Sio said.

"Toloa's vision is for Pacific people to be engaged and excelling in STEAM education. I want them participating in and leading STEAM activities. I want to see our Pasifika young people employed in the STEAM sector; and working at the forefront of STEAM innovation . This fund is helping us to achieve that momentum."

This year, applications for the 2023 Toloa Tertiary and Secondary Scholarship Funds will open today.

"Last year, 50 tertiary students received scholarships up to $10,000 to cover study costs for their STEAM-related courses, and an additional 238 secondary school students received $2,000 to cover school costs in the inaugural year of the Toloa Secondary School Scholarship Fund.

"This fund has grown from strength to strength in recent years and we are now seeing the results of our past scholars' hard work– with Pacific veterinarians, engineers, aerospace scientists and biologists making their presence felt in the workforce.

"We are looking to continue this momentum into next year, offering similar numbers of scholarships. This is a golden opportunity for Pacific Aotearoa," Aupito William Sio said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)