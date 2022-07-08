Students injured after tree falls in school complex in Chandigarh

Some people, including students, sustained injuries after an old tree fell inside the complex of a private school here on Friday, police said.

The injured have been taken to a hospital, they said.

Rajinder, whose daughter studies at the school, told reporters that parents received a phone call from the school informing about the incident.

He said his daughter is safe.

