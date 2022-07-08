Left Menu

Nagaland facing shortage of local specialists to take over as faculty of medical college

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:17 IST
Nagaland facing shortage of local specialists to take over as faculty of medical college
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland is facing a shortage of local specialist doctors to take up faculty posts in the two newly created medical colleges in the state which will start functioning from next year, a top health department official said.

Health Director, Dr Visasieu Kire revealed this during the 24th general conference of Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) held at ATI Complex here on the theme "Learn to serve humanity".

The state currently has 196 specialists, regular in-service doctors in various clinical and managerial posts, but according to the Indian Public Health Standards 2012, the state has shortage of specialists even for district hospitals and health units.

Without revealing the actual shortage, Kire said the requirement for specialists will increase with the establishment of two medical colleges – one each in Kohima and Mon districts – for teaching faculty and senior residents.

Each medical college will require at least 88 faculty for 22 different departments on the first year of commencement, which will increase further and MBBS alone will not qualify to be a faculty of Medical College, she said.

Kire informed that the first medical college in Kohima will start functioning by next year for which Letter of Permit (LoP) will be processed by October but it will be difficult to fill the 88 faculty posts like professor and associate professor.

Lamenting that the state has no takers for preclinical studies, she said as youngsters in MBBS this is the right time for them to make the mind and start the pre-clinical studies and also publish journals to have entry into the medical college faculty.

"It is our medical college and we should try to enter as its faculty," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022